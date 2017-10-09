Racial Profiling 101: Atlanta Houston’s Restaurant Responds to Discrimination Accusations… #BoycottHoustons

Rapper T.I., Debra Antny, Yandy Smith and More were amongs the crowd during a boycott against local outposts of the national steakhouse chain Houston’s.

Tip and his fellow protestors claim the restaurants constantly racially profiles it’s patrons and discriminates against African-American diners. The protests started at the Lenox Road location with chants of ‘Shut ’em down!’ and soon moved to Peachtree Road.

The Lenox Road location closed it’s doors for business during the demonstration and responded with the following statement…

For the record, the statement, which was originally posted to instagram, has since been deleted.

This isn’t the first time Houston’s has been at the center of similar racism allegations, just last week Deb Antney and Momma Dee put the restaurant on blast after they were denied service (click HERE if you missed that).

And in 2015, a local attorney sued Hillstone Restaurant Group, Houston’s parent company, claiming he and other people of color were asked to leave the Peachtree Road location on multiple occasions.

Fellow Atlanta resident Isaac Hayes, III shared his thoughts on how many upscale restaurants around town strategically profile it’s patrons.

I spoke with T.I. during the demonstration, and he says that the only way to beat this form of discrimination is to hit them where it hurts… “If they don’t like us, it’s fine. But they WILL respect this bankroll.”