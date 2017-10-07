Houston’s Restaurant in Atlanta is being accused of discriminatory practices.

Just last week, Deb Antney and Momma Dee of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta hit the net to bring awareness to what they feel were discriminatory practices put in place by Houston’s restaurant on Peachtree Street.

Antney and her crew say they were denied service after they arrived with more than 6 guests. When they said they would sit separately, they were told they couldn’t be accommodated at all.

Well, apparently the Peachtree Street Houston’s isn’t the only one with questionable practices, it appears it may be a corporate-wide issue.

An Atlanta couple recently payed a visit to another Houston’s location (the one on Lenox Road in Buckhead) where they received the exact same treatment as Deb Antney & friends.

According to several IG posts, Jay Morrison and Ernestine Johnson arrived at the restaurant as a party of 7 and were told they couldn’t be accommodated. When they said they would split up into two parties, they were told to leave.

@HoustonsLenox restaurant on Lenox Rd. just discriminated against me, my woman and my team. We asked to be seated as totally separate parties, with individual waiters, separate bills and not even in the same section. Even as a party of 4 they continued to refuse us seating. WE ARE ABOUT TO SHUT THIS PLACE DOWN.

@HoustonsLenox in #ATL discriminated against me and denied my team seating today because we were a party of 7, even after we recommended splitting up to two groups of 3 & 4 with separate tables, servers and separate bills. But apparently there policy is flexible… I guess we weren’t the right hue for exceptions. #BoycottHoustons… NO DOLLARS, LEAVE BAD REVIEWS, WRITE THERE CORPORATE OFFICE & PREPARE FOR THE SHUT DOWN ✊🏿!!!!!

As proof that the restaurant was being selective in who they chose to accommodate, the couple posted several photos that implied that if they were Caucasian, they would have gotten served…

If we were a “different group” they would of allowed us to be seated separately. To discriminate for no reason WILL NOT BE TOLERATED… We have a PROBLEM #Houstons!!!

RECEIPTS… Supposedly @HoustonsLenox can’t seat parties of 7 or parties of 4 & 3 that came together but want to sit separately, so we were told today… Ok.

There is now a call to boycott Houston’s and the couple has also organized a peaceful demonstration to be held today (Saturday, October 7, 2017) in front of the Lenox Road Houston’s.

Several Atlanta area celebs have also joined in on the boycott including Toya Wright, T.I. & Killer Mike who also have had similar experiences…

What are your thoughts about the allegations of Houston’s discriminatory practices in Atlanta?