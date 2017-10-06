Bobby Brown Fails in Court Attempt To Block TV One’s Bobbi Kristina Biopic…

Bobby Brown and the Estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown have suffered a major setback in their effort to prevent TVOne from airing the Bobbi Kristin Biopic.

If you recall, just last month the R&B singer filed a lawsuit, claiming that the made for tv movie portrayed him in a negative light and the Estate of his deceased daughter soon joined the suit.

[READ: Bobby Kristina’s Estate Joins Bobby Brown’s Lawsuit Against TVOne… ]

Well apparently a judge feels that the lawsuit is premature and has thrown out Brown’s request.

Details below…

According to the NYPost, a judge has thrown out Bobby’s request to halt the biopic and it will now air as planned.

Brown’s lawsuit sought to block the biopic from it’s scheduled October 8th air date with claims that the film falsely depicted him as an abusive husband and bad father but the judge feels that he has no argument since he has neither seen the film nor read the script.

Manhattan federal ​J​udge Analisa Torres said Brown’s concerns that the “Bobbi Kristina” film defames him is “speculative” because he has neither seen the film nor read the script.

As for Brown’s arguments that the film was defamatory by depicting him as a “bad dad and an abusive husband”, the judge points to Brown’s own words to having once “smacked” his ex-wife in his 2016 autobiography.

“Whether Bobby Brown was a bad father is a matter of opinion,” the judge said. She then quoted part of a line from Brown’s memoir “Every Little Step,” in which he says, “I turned around to her, drew back my hand, and smacked her (Houston) across the face” — a moment he said he quickly regretted.

For the record, Brown is still free to move forward with his $2 million defamation lawsuit against TVOne, but the next conference isn’t scheduled until Nov. 13th.

What do you think about Brown’s court set-back?