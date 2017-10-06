Afternoon Chocolate: Singer Tank Bares His Boxers… (PHOTOS)

R&B singer Tank is on mission to get attention lately because he’s got a new album to sell.

As you know, Tank faced a few side-eyes online last week after his onstage proclamation about sucking “dents’ (click HERE if you missed that).

Now the sultry singer is baring his skivvies to give you ladies a glimpse into what you’re missing.

Photos below…

FashionBombDaily recently released several photos of the sexy star but the one above has been making the rounds.

Tank displays his package in his Calvin Klein underwear in the thirst trap but many are scrutinizing what he has to offer.

For those of you who missed it, Tank so ‘savage’ in bed that he’s been sucking ‘dents in foreheads’ for years.

One thing’s for sure, Tank is a ‘SAVAGE’ when it comes to singing about sex so go cop his new album of the same name (see what I did there?)

What are your thoughts about Tanks viral underwear shot?