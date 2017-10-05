OPEN POST: #WokeBecky Sends Message To Black Men Seeking Swirls…

It goes down in the DMs! At least thats what one caucasian Princess wants you to believe.

A woman on Facebook has gone viral after she sent a message to all the ‘Black Kings’ who were sliding through her inbox.

In a lengthy PSA, the women who has now been dubbed ‘Woke Becky’ wants Black men to know that all ‘Becky’s’ are not equal and that the stereotypes they are seeking don’t apply with her.

She states in part:

If your primary reason for dating white women is because you’re under the self centered delusion that they are more “submissive” and understanding of your inherent refusal to get your shit together without the help of a romantic partner, I am not the Caucasian for you.

Ummkay… I’m not so sure how I feel about this.

What do you guys think about ‘Woke Becky’s PSA?