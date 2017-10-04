NEWSFLASH! Tyrese Gibson is under investigation for the way he’s disciplined his daughter.

About a month ago, Tyrese’s ex wife, Norma Gibson, accused him of abusing their young daughter after he reportedly spanked the child so hard she couldn’t sit down (click HERE if you missed that).

In light of the explosive claims, Tyrese is now reportedly under the microscope of the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services!

Details below…

TMZ is reporting this morning that Tyrese and Norma are involved in a huge court battle as she’s attempting to obtain a restraining order.

Norma claims that Tyrese spanked their 10-year-old daughter so hard she couldn’t sit down and is seeking a permanent restraining order prohibiting him from physically disciplining their kid.

She also wants full physical and legal custody. She’s worried Tyrese will take their daughter to Dubai, where he has business ties, and not come back. She also wants Tyrese to take domestic violence courses. She claims Tyrese “beat” the girl between 12 and 16 times. Tyrese says he only struck her once on her bottom. Tuesday in court, Norma’s attorney said DCFS is now investigating Tyrese. It’s not uncommon for DCFS to launch an investigation as a precautionary measure.

For his part, Tyrese says Norma is bitter that he married someone else and is trumping up false allegations out of revenge.

Tyrese has disputed the explosive claims and his attorney, Terry Levich Ross, tells the gossip tabloid:

“She’s a lying piece of s***. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.”

Meanwhile, Tyrese posted the following open letter to his daughter via Instagram:

One day we’re going to sit down over tea and laugh about how they tried to turn us on each-other and what they didn’t know is that it only solidified our lifetime #DaddyDaughterBond that will never ever ever be broken…….. Praying for you everyday angel I love you and I’m holding onto every laugh and every moment……. Love and light…… Watch how your father rose above and stayed centered in the middle of this unexpected storm – A set back is merely a set UP for many many amazing things to come…… #ForgiveThemFatherGodForTheyNotKnowWhatTheyDo #Amen I need you to google #ParentingAlienation and #Enmeshment it’s mind blowing how accurate this all is…