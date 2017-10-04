RHOA Tea! The REAL Reason Why Kenya Moore & Kim Zolciak Didn’t Attend Girl’s Trip…

Word on the curb is that there’s a lot of tea brewing under the surface between the cast members on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The ladies recently returned from their cast trip to Barcelona, Spain and it was quite noticeable that Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann didn’t attend.

The net has been abuzz with details regarding their absence, but apparently NEITHER ladies had a choice in the matter!

Details below…

As you know, Kim Zolciak-Biermann is currently a ‘part-time’ cast member for season 10 but apparently she’s not a welcomed member of the show.

I’ve always surmised that Kim’s presence is merely for diversity and it’s not quite organic being that she’s not actually friends with any of the cast members.

For the record, several members of production have spilled tea about how Kim is always rude and obnoxious on set and she often shows up to scheduled tapings with her entire family in tow.

[Sidebar: I can only imagine how disruptive 4 toddlers, a teenager and a mouthy 20 year old can be when a show is trying to film… but I digress.]

Kim’s first appearance this season was at Nene Leakes’ white party where she ‘turned up’ as Sheree Whitfield’s +1. If you’ve been following the behind the scenes drama, you’re aware of how Kim and Kenya got into a huge altercation on set, which resulted in Kim’s 20 y/o DAUGHTER, Brielle, dragging the former beauty queen online in a slew of posts.

[READ: What’s Beef? Kenya Moore vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann (& Brielle)… ]

Kim also comes and goes as she pleases and often disrupt tapings by either showing up late with her entourage or not showing up at all.

Needless to say the cast is sick of her antics, so they decided as a group to vote her off of the girl’s trip.

In Kim’s case, Bravo decided to save face by allowing her to do press for the failing ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ spin off.

Kenya Moore had a similar situation but her disinvite was handled quite differently.

Just a few days ago, rumor spread that Kenya had either quit the popular reality show or gotten fired after fans noticed she wasn’t in Barcelona.

I tried to clear that up for you (CLICK HERE if you missed that) but apparently there’s way more to the story than I first reported.

In contrast to Kim’s absence, Kenya was booted from the trip by EXECUTIVES.

I’ve been telling you guys for months now about how Bravo is upset with Kenya and the way she manipulated her contract.

Well, the bigwigs over at True Entertainment seem to feel that Kenya negotiated her salary KNOWING that she had a fake wedding planned. To date, there has still been no marriage license found in any of the 50 states and it seems Kenya isn’t being honest with production about major facets of her life.

Is she married? Is she not married? Who knows? What I do know is that Kenya being booted from the trip will result in her bank account being smaller than she expected.

Since Moore has a contract, executives at the production company are doing whatever they can to recoup their dough… and if that means less Kenya on the show, then so be it.

It was totally their call to kick Kenya off of the group trip. Makes sense because that’s at least 3 or 4 less episodes they have to pay her for.

On a related note, OG ‘housewife’ Nene Leakes forewarned of the “ebony & ivory” drama with the following instagram post (which has since been deleted).

Translation: Both Kim & Kenya have similar circumstances but Kenya is being left out to dry, while Kim was given a chance (at least publicly) to redeem herself.

Interesting isn’t it?

I’ve got more tea coming but this post was getting too long so STAY TUNED!

What do you think of Kim & Kenya’s ‘Ebony & Ivory’ drama?