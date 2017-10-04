It’s official! Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be hosting ‘The Great Xscape Tour’, the highly anticipated Xscape reunion tour which features Tamar Braxton and Monica.
Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton both shared the good news via Instagram earlier today.
Nene’s RHOA co-star/Xscape member Kandi excitedly shared the news via Instagram with the following caption:
“Guess what y’all?! My girl @neneleakes will be the host for #TheGreatXscapeTour!!!!” wrote Kandi. “Her funny ass is gonna keep y’all laughing in between performances of @tamarbraxton, @monicabrown, & #Xscape! I can’t believe Nene & I are gonna be on tour together. Go to TheGreatXscapeTour.com & get your tickets now.”
Tamar Braxton followed suit with an IG post of her own, stating:
@neneleakes I’m SO excited that you will be joining the #greatxscapetour with myself and @Monicabrown get your tickets NOW🙌🏽
Nene is booked hunni!
The Great Xscape Tour Dates
Nov. 22 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum*
Nov. 24 – Norfolk, VA – Constant Center
Nov. 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Nov. 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Nov. 30 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
Dec. 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Dec. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*
Dec. 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Dec. 7 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*
Dec. 8 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center
Dec. 9 – Jackson, MS – Mississippi Coliseum
Dec. 10 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
Dec. 13 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie
Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Dec. 16 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Dec. 17 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Dec. 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
Dec. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Dec. 30 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
Dec. 31 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Jan. 5 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena*
Jan. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater *