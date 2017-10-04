It’s official! Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be hosting ‘The Great Xscape Tour’, the highly anticipated Xscape reunion tour which features Tamar Braxton and Monica.

Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton both shared the good news via Instagram earlier today.

Nene’s RHOA co-star/Xscape member Kandi excitedly shared the news via Instagram with the following caption:

“Guess what y’all?! My girl @neneleakes will be the host for #TheGreatXscapeTour!!!!” wrote Kandi. “Her funny ass is gonna keep y’all laughing in between performances of @tamarbraxton, @monicabrown, & #Xscape! I can’t believe Nene & I are gonna be on tour together. Go to TheGreatXscapeTour.com & get your tickets now.”

Tamar Braxton followed suit with an IG post of her own, stating:

@neneleakes I’m SO excited that you will be joining the #greatxscapetour with myself and @Monicabrown get your tickets NOW🙌🏽

Nene is booked hunni!

The Great Xscape Tour Dates Nov. 22 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum*

Nov. 24 – Norfolk, VA – Constant Center

Nov. 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Nov. 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Nov. 30 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Dec. 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Dec. 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Dec. 7 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*

Dec. 8 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center

Dec. 9 – Jackson, MS – Mississippi Coliseum

Dec. 10 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

Dec. 13 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie

Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Dec. 16 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Dec. 17 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Dec. 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Dec. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Dec. 30 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

Dec. 31 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Jan. 5 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena*

Jan. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater *