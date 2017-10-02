Rumors of Kenya’s misfortune began to spread like wildfire when it was revealed that she wasn’t present during RHOA’s annual ‘girl’s trip,’ which is currently being held in Barcelona, Spain.

Well, before y’all get too happy about Kenya’s departure from the popular reality show, here’s the real deal…

While it’s true that RHOA producer’s aren’t feeling the fact that Kenya is refusing to feature her new husband, she’s still a ‘housewife’ as of today’s date.

My sources all claim that the former beauty queen has not quit (as has been reported) and she has not been fired either… (DAMN!).

In fact, I’ve been told that Kenya is still scheduled to film with the growing gang of ladies once they return to the states.

For the record, the easy breezy cover girl is still playing hard ball about her ‘husband,’ Marc Daly, being featured on the show and is reportedly demanding that he’s paid for his appearance.

Clearly, that hasn’t fared too well with production and they’ve apparently launched into a plan which may lead to replacement of the newlywed at mid-season IF things don’t improve.

The recent cast trip was the perfect time to introduce new personalities into the fold, and several ‘friends’ of the cast have joined the group to make up for Kenya’s absence.

I heard that production didn’t quite feel Eva wasn’t a good fit for the group earlier this season, but it seems they’ve had a change of heart now that Kenya is making so many demands.

While that should be a red flag for the former beauty queen, she’s hit the net to assure ‘fans’ that she’s not going anywhere…



#sitting A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

[Sidebar: It’s gotta suck to know you’ll be training your replacement soon. *sigh* Again, I digress.]

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s #RHOA drama?