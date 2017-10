Deb Antney is on the warpath after being refused service at the Houston’s Restaurant on Peachtree Road.

Apparently Deb had a party of ten and the restaurant claimed not to have a table big enough for her party. When the Love & Hip Hop star inquired about splitting the party into two tables, she was turned away and told she couldn’t be accommodated.

Now Deb Antney and her guests (which includes Momma Dee) are blasting the venue on social media.

@houstonspeachtreeroad @tmzlive A post shared by Twitter: @debrantney (@debra4mizay) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:54am PDT