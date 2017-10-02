Uh… move over Cynthia Bailey! The Real Housewives of Atlanta has a brand new model chick on the come up!

Eva Marcille Pigford (aka “Eva Marcille”) is the latest addition to RHOA season 10 sister circle, as she’s now the newest gal pal on board!

Details below…

Eva recently confirmed that she’s landed a spot on the popular reality show after she was spotted in Barcelona, Spain on the latest girl’s trip.

“I’m so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA,” Eva told Us Weekly. “Atlanta and America, get ready!”

Eva is hoping for an eventual peach but for season 10, the glam girl be getting her feet wet as a friend.

For the record, I’ve heard Eva didn’t film well in the beginning of the season but she picked up a few power points when she was one of many who ‘warned’ Cynthia Bailey that her new boy toy, Will Jones, isn’t really that into her.

But I digress.

RHOA fans may remember Eva as the winner of Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model in 2004. The beautiful star went on to play Tyra Hamilton on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2009 and has appeared in several other projects, such as Crossover, I Think I Love My Wife, and Sister Code.

What do you think of Eva’s addition to the show?