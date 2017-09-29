Keyshia Ka’oir Hosts ‘Toast To The Mane Event’… (PHOTOS)

Atlanta entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir was the guest of honor last night during ‘A Toast to The Mane Event’.

The event was held at the Terminus Building in Atlanta and Ka’oir celebrated with a select group of family and friends to ‘toast’ her upcoming televised wedding to rapper Gucci Mane.

Photos below…

Keyshia arrives with family and friends in tow.

Keyshia greets media and shows off her $2.2 million dollar rock!

Atlanta radio personality DJ Holiday & producer Sean Garret strike a pose.

Keyhia and DJ Holiday. Holiday will reportedly be deejaying Keyshia and Gucci’s upcoming nuptials.

Another glimpse at Keyshia huge ring!

Keyshia and Gucci Mane plan to tie the knot on 10/17 and their 10-part wedding special will also premiere on BET on that date.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Will you be tuning in the catch Gucci & Keyshia’s ‘Mane Event’?

