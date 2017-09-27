EXCLUSIVE: What Cult!? Kitti Jones (R. Kelly Accuser) Wants You To Know The Truth About Their ‘Relationship’…

R. Kelly’s ‘sex cult’ allegations have been growing at an alarming rate, but apparently there’s way more to the story than what’s been reported by the mass media.

Just a few days ago another young woman by the name of Kitti Jones came forward publicly about R. Kelly and his sexual proclivities.

While Kitti admits Kelly was a ‘master manipulator’ who made her call him ‘Daddy’ when they first me, she states that her story wasn’t told accurately and recently offered me a bit more clarity.

Thank you for posting my story but Inside Edition completely got it wrong after I gave them a four hour interview in July.

Apparently the narrative of R. Kelly being a ‘kept man’ in a house full of women isn’t quite factual. Kitti explains that she and Kellz were actually in a relationship and that she didn’t discover there were other women until the “last nine months” of their relationship.’

I wasn’t there nine months, I lived there TWO YEARS! I didn’t discover other girls until the last nine months after he moved me into his studio where it was equipped with rooms kitchen, etc. While I lived with him, we toured and he made me a part of the tour as a ‘Cage Girl. The videos of us are all over Youtube “R. Kelly cage skit”

According to the initial report, she was of age (33) when she was involved in a ‘relationship’ with Kelly, and although she claims it was an abusive one, talking about it now during the midst of all the ‘sex cult’ allegations seems a bit opportunistic.

Whatever the case, it’s her story to tell and she’s telling it.

What are your thoughts about Kitti’s R. Kelly story?