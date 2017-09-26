Actress Kim Fields revealed a hot new look as she appeared as a guest on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Sunday evening (September 24).

The hot mom glowed as she rocked a red up-doo paired with a black and white ensemble. During her appearance, Fields spoke about her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and even shared who she’s kept in touch with since leaving the show.

More photos + video below…

In the video above, Kim discusses how she kept her cool on the show.

Andy Cohen shows Fields what Queen Latifah said about her during a Clubhouse appearance, and Kim addresses if she was restraining herself during her time on #RHOA.

In the 2nd video, Kim discusses the upcoming 10th season of RHOA and tells Andy Cohen her opinions on the recent happenings, including what she thinks about Kenya Moore’s marriage during Spill the A-Tea.

Kim seems genuinely surprised to hear that Kenya has found love, but offers a congratulations when Andy tells her that Moore is now married.

When asked who (if any) she kept in touch with since leaving the popular reality show, Fields states she’s only reached out to Cynthia Bailey, who she contacted after seeing a mutual friend.

As for if she actually misses her time with the ladies on the show, the actress simply refused to answer the question. But I’d say that Kim appears quite content with being away from all the drama.

What did you think of Kim Fields’ ‘Watch What Happens’ appearance?

Are we loving her new look? (or nah?

PHOTOS/VIDEO: BravoTV