RUMOR CONTROL: Usher’s Herpes Lawsuit Has NOT Been Settled…

Now wait one dayum minute!! You mean to tell me that all it takes is a few instagram posts for y’all to believe that Usher Raymond settled one of his multi-million dollar STD lawsuits?!

I know y’all know better…

Over the weekend, word spread like wildfire that the “Burn” singer had paid out a cool $2 million dollars to Quantasia Sharpton, one of his alleged herpes victims after she posted the following on Instagram:

One screenshot above reads: “When you check your bank account and see 2 Mill…” a second reads, “I got one, two, M’s in my bank account,” followed by a third post bearing the image of a woman counting cash.

Several blawgs quickly ran with the story that Quantasia had finally ‘come up’ on her herpes lawsuit but her attorney soon hit the tweets to shut it all down.

Bloom also directly addressed Gossip Cop, one of the sites that ran with the story, stating:

“We are aggressively prosecuting the case and there have been no settlement talks at all.”

Usher is currently facing at least two lawsuit stemming from allegations that he didn’t reveal his STD status to his sex partners.

Meanwhile, Usher has denied the allegations.

What do you think of this latest Usher/Herpes drama?