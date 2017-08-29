Cut The Check! #RHOA Cynthia Bailey Hired New Boyfriend … (PHOTOS + EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)

Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has some hot new arm candy on her shoulder (William “Will” Jones) and word on the curb is… he’s been hired for the spot!

Yes… you read right.

[Sidebar: I wonder if they talked about this during that Marlo’s tea party this past weekend? (click HERE if you missed that)… But I digress.]

My sources reveal that Cynthia’s storyline this season will include a new hired boo and the ink was barely dry on their relationship contract when Bailey went “Instagram Official” yesterday.

Details below…

Imagine hoping to find true love while being on a television show that draws over 3 million views a week… in fact, just take a look at Kenya Moore’s history and you’ll know how difficult dating in the public eye can be.

[FLASHBACK: Double Date: Cynthia Bailey Meets Kenya Moore’s African Prince… (PHOTOS)]

This isn’t about Kenya and her dating history which went from invisible, to hired hand… nope… this is all about Cynthia.

Fast forward to season 10 of the popular reality show, and you’ll find out that Bailey is embarking on a daunting task, while utilizing the things she learned from Kenya’s mistakes.

First, let me explain how the Cynthia and Will union came about.

Cynthia’s “Bailey Boys” received a mission to recruit a few dating options and Will, who just so happens to be one of Atlanta’s many male socialites, was immediately picked for the position.

Will was introduced to Bailey during her 50Cynt birthday celebration (which was filmed for the show) and I saw it all unfold.

I decided then, I could either sit on this tea for a while or pour it all slowly until the season starts… I chose the latter, but couldn’t resist giving you guys a lil taste today.

Moving on…

Following Bailey’s birthday bash, she agreed to an “introductory” double date with Quad and her husband Dr. Gregory.

[Sidebar: If body language could speak, I would say that none of the couples in the picture above are having sex (with each other). But again, I digress…]

Despite what you have read on less informed blawgs, Will is NOT a motivational speaker, in fact, he has a real corporate job working in technology and he makes a LOT OF MONEY in his current position.

He has one daughter and NOT a gaggle of kids as I’ve seen reported elsewhere.

Mr. Jones has also NEVER been married. He has, however been engaged but that relationship fell apart after he was caught cheating.

If you’re wondering how I know all of this, I’ve got a lot of tea on Mr. Will but I’ll save that for our live Periscope chats.

Surprisingly, Will has been traveling most of the summer with his REAL lady love and while he’s certainly not hurting for cash, Jones couldn’t resist the opportunity to get his handsome mug in front of more people.

That being said…

Cynthia publicly announced yesterday that she and will are officially “dating”… just in time for her to shoot a few scenes at Lake Lanier.

Bailey, 50, also alluded to new love in a snapshot of her strutting down a dock, writing, “He’s got me feeling pretty special.”

He's got me feeling pretty special💋 #50cynt #cynthiabaileyeyewear #malories @malbaileymassie A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

As previously reported, Peter’s been a bit busy working on his spin-off, but I assure you, he will be present this season and Cynthia’s “dating” will be the pressure points that will play out for our entertainment.

This all will certainly make for great tv because Cynthia is normally a bit dry, but she’s down for the challenge now that she has secured arm candy to make it all worthwhile.