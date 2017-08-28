NEWSFLASH! Ginuwine’s ex-wife, rapper Solè, and Public Enemy’s Professor Griff are officially off the market.

The two musical staples became man and wife this past weekend after reuniting about a year ago.

[Sidebar: Like I always say, ‘everybody is somebody’s ex’. But I digress.]

Photos + details below…

Sole shared the photo above via instagram with the caption, “Mr. & Mrs Shah ❤️ 8.27.17 #9”.

Sole’ and Ginuwine divorced back in 2014 and she vowed to never pursue a relationship with another entertainer. It was her reunion with her best friend “Professor Griff, whom she’s known since she was 15 years old, that just so happened to blossom into a beautiful spiritual relationship.

Just a few weeks ago, Solè payed homage to her new love in the following instagram post: