NEWSFLASH! Ginuwine’s ex-wife, rapper Solè, and Public Enemy’s Professor Griff are officially off the market.
The two musical staples became man and wife this past weekend after reuniting about a year ago.
[Sidebar: Like I always say, ‘everybody is somebody’s ex’. But I digress.]
Sole shared the photo above via instagram with the caption, “Mr. & Mrs Shah ❤️ 8.27.17 #9”.
Sole’ and Ginuwine divorced back in 2014 and she vowed to never pursue a relationship with another entertainer. It was her reunion with her best friend “Professor Griff, whom she’s known since she was 15 years old, that just so happened to blossom into a beautiful spiritual relationship.
Just a few weeks ago, Solè payed homage to her new love in the following instagram post:
Aug. 11, 2017 ✨ today marked one year to the day that @professorgriff and I reconnected and had lunch as friends. We had no clue what would ensue. At the time we had known each other for 27 years but he was always like my big brother. After that lunch though, something changed… and a beautiful plutonic friendship based on love and mutual respect, began blossoming into a beautiful, romantic relationship based on that foundation. Today, to celebrate that reconnection over lunch, we spent time offering prayers at the temple and exchanging rakhis ✨❤️ Traditionally, sisters tie a rakhi to their brothers' wrist as a reminder of his duty to protect and honour his spiritual as well as brotherly obligations. They take a vow to protect them from harm and sisters pray for long life for their brothers. However the practice is now often done between other family members and even friends and lovers. The thread tied on his wrist symbolizes that the brother must protect himself spiritually from the bondage of materialism. The brother protects the sister with his life and the sister shows respect and love in the form of worship. Rakhi signifies the bond of brothers and sisters, but can also be tied by a wife, daughter or mother for protection. We tied them on each other as a symbol of love, honor, respect and protection for one another… and offered these prayers to the Divine. #9 #twinflames🔥🔥 #walking4seasons