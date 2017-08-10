SPOTTED! Usher & Jermaine Dupri Hit The Studio + Quantasia ‘Confesses’ on IG LIVE… (VIDEO)

It’s been a busy week for Usher Raymond. In fact, he became an instant trending topic after one of the reported THREE people who are suing him for not disclosing his STD status held a press conference (click HERE if you missed that).

For the record, Quantasia Sharpton (Usher’s Accuser) has been involved in some drama as well as she’s been accused of being a habitual liar and often ‘finesses’ her way backstage to frolic with industry men.

Usher is clearly using his time wising, as he’s put on a brave face and has been recently spotted working on new music with Jermaine Dupri!

To the studio we go A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Jermaine later shared a small snippet of the new track…

🔥🔥 👨🏾‍🍳 @usher A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

I feel like Usher is sorta the male version of Mary J. Blige, he does most of his best work in the midst of drama.

That being said, could there be a ‘Confessions’ Part 3 in the works? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

On a related note, Quantasia has been doing some ‘confessing’ of her own as she was spotted going LIVE on Instagram shortly after her press conference.

The videos have been up on my Youtube Channel for a few days now but I didn’t feel they were post worthy but if you have some time to waste, she had two 30 minute sessions…

What are your thoughts about Jermaine & Usher reuniting in the studio?