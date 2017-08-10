Old School Rapper Trina Sends Message to Her Haters… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!! Trina is fed up with “you hoes” on social media.

In fact, the 45-year-old Miami based rapper dropped a video clip to advise “you hoes” that she’s still Da Baddest B*tch and she ain’t got no time for games!

Details + video below…

Trina hit the tweets yesterday with a rant aimed at someone who was apparently talking about her online.

The rapper, who is said to be joining the cast of the new Miami version of Love & Hip Hop, didn’t take too kindly to a rival rapper who tried to steal her shine.

She followed up the rant with a video that has since gone viral where she proclaims to STILL be ‘da baddest b*tch’ around…

Trina, who is said to be joining the new cast of ‘Love & Hip-Hop Miami’ alludes to the show in the video as she calls her unnamed rival out for attempting to beef with her for exposure and to possibly get a shot at the show.

Whatever the case, Trina is clearly NOT the one to upset online or off!

What do you think about Trina’s rant?