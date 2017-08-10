Old School Rapper Trina Sends Message to Her Haters… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!! Trina is fed up with “you hoes” on social media.
In fact, the 45-year-old Miami based rapper dropped a video clip to advise “you hoes” that she’s still Da Baddest B*tch and she ain’t got no time for games!
Trina hit the tweets yesterday with a rant aimed at someone who was apparently talking about her online.
The rapper, who is said to be joining the cast of the new Miami version of Love & Hip Hop, didn’t take too kindly to a rival rapper who tried to steal her shine.
She followed up the rant with a video that has since gone viral where she proclaims to STILL be ‘da baddest b*tch’ around…
Whatever the case, Trina is clearly NOT the one to upset online or off!