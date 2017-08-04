Uh oh! A Man Has Just Been Added to Usher’s Growing STD Lawsuit!!!

Word on the curb is that Usher has been letting it “burn” from coast to coast while his wife, Grace Miguel remains unbothered (click HERE if you missed that).

Ursh paid off one chick, who happened to be a bridesmaid in his 1st wedding, with $1.1 million and soon another woman came forward with claims he infected her as well.

The lawsuit has expanded and has now grown to include two women and a man!

Attorney Lisa Bloom (the same one lawyer who just represented Blac Chyna against Rob Kardashian) hit the tweets earlier today to release a press statement about an upcoming awsuit against Usher Raymond.

Bloom, who is representing a group of individuals who all claim the singer knowingly infected them with an STD, said that she will be holding a press conference against the singer on Monday and revealed that at least one of his accusers is an unidentified male under the alias “John Doe.”

“On Monday, August 7, attorney Lisa Bloom will file a California lawsuit on behalf of three individuals, all of whom allege that Usher had sexual contact with them after 2012, and failed to warn them of his alleged STD, as required by law. One of the accusers will speak at the press conference. The others will be named in the complaint as Jane Doe and John Doe and will remain private,”

Bloom says all 3 individuals claim to have had sexual contact with Usher after 2012, and he failed to warn them he allegedly had an STD.



What do you think of Usher’s ongoing STD legal battle?

Are we really shocked that a man has been added to the mix?