LHHATL’s Karen King Responds to Latest Arrest: “I’m Not on Crack!” (VIDEO)

Karen King of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is speaking out after her recent arrest.

King hit the net shortly after her release from lock up, stating that she’s sick and tired of people like TMZ and her car dealership trying to humiliate her.

As previously reported, King reported to court earlier this week to deal with her pending identity fraud case, but she was shocked to learn she was being taken into custody for allegedly skipping car payments on her Maserati.

Karen hit the net to explain after many stated that her mugshot appeared a bit “crackish” stating, “I’m not on crack!” she also said in the video response (that has since been deleted) that the dealership is hating on her, even though they have yet to recover the car.

VIDEO: Karen King Responds to Recent Arrest…

A warrant was reportedly issued back in October for King’s arrest after she failed to make payments on the vehicle.

All I can do is keep slapping the shit out of the devil, my was bail 500 on $90,000 car cause it’s bullshit and if that Atlanta fine cars is listening you people are going down not me with all those bullshit ass games y’all play down there my paper work is in order so leave me alone.