Mugshot Mania: Karen King of #LHHATL Arrested For Theft…

Karen King of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta got her wig snatched (literally) for her latest mugshot.

King has a lengthy criminal history and has been reportedly running from the law for quite some time now for several outstanding warrants.

The reality star has been bouncing from state to state to avoid apprehension but apparently the law finally caught up with her and her shenanigans.

Details about King’s latest arrest below…

According to TMZ, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karen King posed for the awkward mugshot above after she was arrested for skipping out on her car payments.

Karen was in court Monday to deal with her pending identity fraud case when she was taken into custody for something totally unrelated… her late car note!

We’re told deputies hauled her off when the court clerk announced there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest … for allegedly skipping car payments on a Maserati. As we reported … Karen stands accused of skipping months of payments on the Maserati she bought in 2014, which led to a judge signing off on the warrant back in October. She’d been MIA ever since.

Karen was reportedly released on a $500 bond, however TMZ reports that the repo man still hasn’t recovered the missing Maserati.

