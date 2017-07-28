Rapper Rick Ross hit Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club earlier this week where he promptly revealed how he feels about female rappers.

The MMG bossman totally put his foot in his mouth as he was promoting his new VH1 music competition, ‘Signed’ when asked why he hasn’t signed any female rappers to Maybach Music Group, stating:

I never did it because I always thought I would end up f*cking the female rapper, fucking my business up.

Needless to say, woman weren’t feeling Rick Ross’ statements.

Video + Rick Ross’ response to backlash below…

Rick Ross explains why he hasn't signed a female rapper to MMG pic.twitter.com/YHFtI26VqB — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 25, 2017

In the video above, Rick Ross seems to feel quite confident in his feelings that females are only good for sex and a good time.

I just I gotta be honest, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*ck a couple times.

Ross statements struck a nerve with his female fans. Many of which have called for a boycott of his music…

Meanwhile, Ross has issued a statement ‘clarifying’ his misogynistic comments, stating:

I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop. My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world. My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better. I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists. my discovery process was documented by vh1 on #signed which premiered last night. Many of the most talented artists you’ll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support.

Thank you to everyone who’s going through the journey with me, we coming out everyday stronger. Boss

On a related note, this isn’t the first time Ross’ controversial statements about women have landed him in hot water.

In 2013, the popular entertainer issued an apology after his version of Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.” seemed to condone date rape.

“Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it. I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Molly aka ‘MDMA,’ commonly known as ecstasy, is a psychoactive drug used primarily as a recreational drug. Desired effects include increased empathy, euphoria, and heightened sensations.



VIDEO: Rick Ross Talks Meek Mill & Signing Female Rappers on The Breakfast Club (FULL)