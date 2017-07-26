Donald Trump hit the tweets this morning with an announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving “in any capacity” in the US armed forces.

The decision reversed a policy initially approved by the Defense Department under President Barack Obama, which was still under final review, that would allow transgender individuals to openly serve in the military.

Just last month, Defense Secretary James Mattis announced that he was delaying enactment of the plan to begin allowing transgender individuals to join the US military, perhaps in anticipation of Trumps actions.

President Trump’s decision marks a setback for LGBT rights groups who have expressed concerns that the Trump administration could chip away at progress the community has seen in recent years on the backs of a series of landmark decisions in recent years that have included the legalization of same-sex marriage nationwide and a repeal of the ban on gay people openly serving in the military. Trump’s decision is also another setback for the transgender community following his decision several months ago to reverse an Obama administration policy allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

