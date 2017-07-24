Usher Raymond has been laying low since leaked documents revealed that he exposed a sex partner to an incurable STD back in 2012.

The superstar singer has been under tough criticism since news of his STD settlement leaked and now he faces another lawsuit after a current sex partner accused him of not disclosing his condition (click HERE if you missed that).

The woman first asked for $10 million, but now that her test results have come back, she’s doubled her damages and is now seeking $20 million for her troubles.

TMZ reports that the woman who recently filed a lawsuit accusing Usher of exposing her to herpes is now saying that an STD test confirmed she’s contracted the virus.

And yup… you guessed it, she’s upped the demand in her suit!

The woman, in new legal docs filed as Jane Doe, says she was devastated when she got the results Saturday. The woman said she’d gone to get tested immediately after hearing reports Usher admitted in docs he has herpes simplex 2.

The unnamed woman’s initial suit against Usher was for $10 million after she says they had unprotected sex earlier this year. But now that the test results are in, she wants at least $20 million for emotional harm, medical bills and punitive damages.

As stated earlier, Usher and his camp have yet to responded to all the STD drama.

Meanwhile, Usher is somewhere probably holding his breath because now that it’s been revealed that the married crooner carrying the incurable herpes simplex 2 virus, several ladies are chomping at the bit to get a piece of the pie.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who recently represented Blac Chyna in her ‘revenge porn’ situation against Rob Kardashian recently tweeted that there are several other women who have been ‘Caught Up’ in Usher’s web of lies.

I wonder if the 'mystery woman' that Usher was spotted with back in March has joined the fracas yet…

What are your thoughts about Usher’s ongoing ‘herpes’ controversy?