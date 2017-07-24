Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta threw a huge ‘all-white’ gala at her Duluth home this past weekend.

The theme for the evening was ‘Gurls & Gays’ and the ‘O.G.’ housewife invited all her girlfriends and their ‘good judys’ (gay bff’s) for a ‘Never Forget Evening’ filled with food, fun and good old fashioned ‘housewives’ drama!

Photos + details below…

Cynthia Bailey arrived looking flawless as usual.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Sheree Whitfield share a few drinks in the car before coming inside.

[Sidebar: I think Kim may have introduced Sheree to her face doctor. Something seems different.]

Kenya Moore (Daly) flashes her rock.

The major bone of contention this season will be between Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore. The two ladies are clearly still at odds since they last ‘met’ during Sheree’s housewarming last season. Kim arrived late and left early after she and Kenya got into an altercation stemming from something Kenya said about her daughter, Brielle.

[Sidebar: Kim and Kenya are clearly working hard for their checks this season. But I digress.]

Derek J. and Kim Zolciak

Season 1/2 ‘housewife’ Lisa Wu and your favorite blogger (Michelle ‘ATLien’ Brown)

Marlo Hampton shares a moment with Nene and Cynthia.

Nene seems to be playing ‘chess’ this season with her decision to allow the mugshot Marlo back into the fold. If you recall, I spilled the tea back in the post about Cynthia’s 50th birthday party about how Marlo showed up but was asked to leave (click HERE if you missed that).

I thought the same thing was happening at Nene’s party when I spotted Marlo outside, but apparently the two made amends and she was allowed in. I’m sure it will all play out on camera this season.

Marlo will never hold a peach but at least she’s good for some free designer goods. Moving on…

O.G’s reunited!

The ‘original’ housewives cast members from season 1, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, Sheree Whitfield & Nene Leakes, were spotted having a moment near the pool. DeShawn Snow was all that’s missing from this epic pic.

Marlo, Cynthia, Nene, Kenya, Aja McCutchen

Dr. Aja McCutchen is rumored to be testing for RHOA this season and if so, I predict she’ll be the link between RHOA and Married to Medicine.

Quad Webb-Lunceford has also been making appearances at several events, so it’s not too far fetched that Bravo is cross promoting their two Atlanta based shows.

Marlo, Cynthia, Nene & Quad

One thing you will know is that I have a heart and that is why I am QUEEN 👑 #RHOA #iwearthecrown #respect #lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

What do you think of the pics from Nene’s white party?