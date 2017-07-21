Uh Oh! Another Woman is Suing Usher For Exposing Her To Herpes…

It’s probably been the worse week ever for Usher Raymond, after news leaked about his STD controversy.

Now that the word is out about Usher’s ‘condition,’ another woman has come forward with claims that she slept with him earlier this year and now she’s filed a lawsuit seeking MILLIONS from the superstar singer because she says he didn’t disclose that he had herpes.

While it’s been revealed that Usher ‘burned’ one of the bridesmaids in his wedding and paid her a cool $1.1 million because he didn’t disclose that he had an incurable STD (click HERE if you missed that), another woman is seeking to be compensation for the exact same reason.

According to a brand new lawsuit, Usher who is currently married to Grace Miguel, had sex with another woman earlier this year who had no idea he was exposing her to Herpes … according to a new lawsuit she’s filed for millions of dollars.

TMZ reports that the suit, filed by a Jane Doe, claims a woman hooked up with the superstar in Atlanta on April 16 at her home.

She says there was some heavy petting, some kissing, and she performed oral sex on him. They eventually had intercourse, and she says he wore a condom. However, in the docs, she says they had sex again 12 days later — this time in a New Orleans hotel room — and they did not use a condom.

The woman read news on all the blawgs about Usher ‘burning’ people and was shocked to read the legal documents where Usher admitted that he has Herpes Simplex 2!

Now ‘Jane Doe’ wants her cut! In this new lawsuit, the woman does not say she’s infected, however she’s concerned because she was “exposed” and says she wouldn’t have had sex with Usher if he’d disclosed he has the virus.

She’s suing “U.R. IV” — Usher Raymond IV — for negligence, battery and emotional distress … and is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

Usher hasn’t responded to any of this news as of yet, but his ex-wife is adamant that she’s not a party to the circus.

What do you think about Usher’s latest legal issue?