Usher Raymond is letting it BURN in real life as news is quickly spreading about his STD lawsuit.

The mega superstar reportedly cut a million dollar check to settle a lawsuit filed by a former sex partner who after he infected her with the incurable herpes virus.

Details below…

Radar Online broke the explosive news in a probe about the high-profile A-lister in court documents between a celebrity stylist and the 38-year-old singer.

Legal documents detailed how the eight-time Grammy winner — whose real name is Usher Raymond IV — had rigorous unprotected sex without disclosing he was stricken with the rabid virus. Court papers also showed the former coach on NBC’s hit The Voice — whose divorce from first wife Tameka Foster was finalized in 2009 — was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010. In a disgusting revelation, a “greenish discharge” once oozed from the performer’s penis, but otherwise he had no signs of the infection and was labeled an “asymptomatic carrier” by doctors. After initially admitting concern to his partner, Usher — who’s worth a cool $180 million — later convinced her that an STD examination result was negative, and they continued to engage in unprotected sex.

But wait… there’s more!

Their romps went without a hitch until three weeks after a passionate hookup when the victim — whose identity is being withheld by Radar — woke up “feeling very sick” with a “fever of 100 degrees, chills, headache, and aches and pains.” She “also developed lesions and blisters in her vagina,” and was so terrified she sought treatment at urgent care, where a doctor promptly diagnosed her with herpes. After being confronted by his partner for infecting her, Usher called her two days later with his doctor, who confirmed he carries the herpes virus. According to the document, the “Yeah!” singer — going by the pseudonym “Papa Bear” in messages — posted a check covering her medical bills totaling $2,754.40.

According to the court documents, Usher, who is now married to Grace Miguel, was accused of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his herpes diagnosis from the woman “and continued to have unprotected sex.”

In a declaration, the celebrity fashionista said she “feels that her health and body have been ruined,” and she “has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed … knowing there is no cure.”

Raymond eventually settled with his undisclosed ex on Dec. 28, 2012, for $1.1 million.

**UPDATE** READ: Woman Who Sued Usher Was Bridesmaid in His Wedding…

What do you think about Usher’s STD news?

Shocked? Or Nah?