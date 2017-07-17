Newsflash! Notorious jewel thief Doris Payne is at it again!

You may remember Payne from her Netflix documentary, ‘The Life & Times of Doris Payne,’ but we know Miss. Doris around Atlanta as the sweet lil ‘ol lady with sticky fingers.

Payne, 86, has made a career out of stealing jewelry around the world, but after being banned from prime locations where she can pocket diamonds and pearls, she’s now been caught red handed at the local Walmart.

Exclusive details about Doris Payne’s latest arrest below…

Payne has been arrested SEVERAL times in the metro-Atlanta area over the past few years and earlier today, she earned yet another mugshot.

My sources tell me that Payne was picked up at 6:42pm this evening at the Walmart on Chamblee-Tucker Road and was charged with “stealing miscellaneous items”.

Oddly enough, the sticky fingered granny had enough cash on her to pay for what was found in her purse.

I can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Miss. Payne dropped a few air fresheners and candles in her purse, but a source says Payne was on her way to pick up her meds at Walmart and explained that she only put the items in her purse to cover the smell of the blunt she had just hit.

[Sidebar: I’m totally serious you guys… I couldn’t make this sh*t up!]

Whatever the case, your favorite geriatric jewel thief is still awaiting bond as I type, but expect this to hit the “mainstream” media soon.

Story developing…

What do you think about Doris Payne’s latest arrest?