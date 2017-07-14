The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) and The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) seem to have a really friendly vibe going on these days.

Nene Leakes recently hosted a ‘sip & shop’ at her SWAGG Boutique in Buckhead for RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and Cynthia Bailey came through for support.

Photos + video below…

@everyhuebeauty @swaggboutiqueatl came TOGETHER! We showed out! #RHOP & #RHOA A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

The ladies also made it a late night as they chilled afterwards at CHOPs alongside Bravo producer Markus Burns:

On a related note, I spotted Charrisse Jackson-Jordan at Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday party in Atlanta last week and spoke with her briefly (click HERE if you missed that).

Charrisse also hit SWAGG while she was in town:

What are your thoughts about these RHOA & RHOP’s friendly mergings?

PHOTOS via Instagram