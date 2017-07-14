Beyoncè has finally shared the first photo of her newborn twins!

Queen B, 35, posted a photo with her newborn son and daughter while wearing a stunning Palomo Spain ensemble. She stood in front of a flowery backdrop, reminiscent of her pregnancy announcement.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the proud mom announced in the post, which included emojis of hands praying, a heart and images representing the entire family.

The image has already obtained over 6 million views!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, are also the proud parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5.