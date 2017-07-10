Maia Campbell is officially refusing the help that LL Cool J has so generously offered.

[READ: LL Cool J Reaches Out To Help Maia Campbell After Viral Video… ]

In a video posted to Facebook by one of Maia’s friends, the former child star, who was spotted disheveled and begging for crack at an Atlanta area cast station, states:

Hey Todd, look bro, I love you! I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health.

Video of Maia’s response below…

VIDEO: Maia Campbell Responds to LL Cool J’s Offer to Help

Maia got her hair done and covered up a bit for the video, but she still doesn’t look too well.

For what it’s worth, Campbell didn’t even appear to want to do the video, but she managed to offer LL some alternative ways to contact her i.e. via instagram, email etc.

What do you think about Maia’s response to LL’s offer for help?