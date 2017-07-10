Atlanta Radio Personality Frank Ski is Engaged to Be Married (Again)… (PHOTOS)

Newsflash! Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski is headed down the aisle… again!

The AJC reports that the longtime local broadcaster recently asked his new boo to marry him.

He slipped an engagement ring on the left hand of Dr. Patrice Basanta-Henry Saturday night at Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach. Dr. Basanta-Henry practices at Atlanta Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

The popular entertainer, who is best known as the former co-host of V-103’s ‘Frank & Wanda’ morning show kept his divorce from his now ex-wife, Tonya Rodriguez, pretty hush hush and said it was a situation he wanted to handle privately as a dad before discussing it publicly as a broadcast personality.

Frank has four sons: Jarrett, 27, Franklin, 17, and twins Blake and Harrison, 16.

For those of you who missed it, Frank Ski announced that he was a divorced dad back back in June.

Congrats to the happy couple!