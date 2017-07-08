Where Are They Now? Actress Maia Campbell Spotted Toothless & ‘Strung Out’ in Atlanta… (VIDEO)

It seems like just yesterday that Iyanla Vanzant tried to ‘fix’ Maia Campbell’s life (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, in case you were wondering where the ‘In the House’ actress is today, she can be found milling around on the east side of Atlanta and it appears her life needs ‘fixing’ now more than ever.

The poor lost soul appears disheveled and under the influence of SOMETHING. She also appears to have lost several of her front teeth.

The disturbing video below…

VIDEO: Maia Campbell Spotted in Stone Mountain (July 8, 2017)

The video above was spotted on Instagram with the following caption:

oh nooooo ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ it’s been a minute since we’ve heard from #maiacampbell, she stopped taking her bipolar meds & went ape shit a few years ago, but our yung bro @hatershatethood found her in #eastatlanta today and she’s still fucked up as ever ‍♂️☠️ stay off drugs, kids

This is so sad. Maia was once such a beautiful actress’ but her appearance is a long way away from her days on ‘In The House’ with LL Cool J.

Somebody get Iyanla back on the line… quick!

What do you think about Maia’s shocking appearance?