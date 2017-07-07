Wait… What?!? Da Brat Reveals She Dated Kirk Frost Back in The Day & He Bought Her A Car… (VIDEO)

Rapper turnt radio personality Da Brat recently spilled a little throwback tea about her love life.

While it’s always been assumed that Da Brat didn’t do dudes, apparently she was into ballers back in the day.

During a Dish Nation segment, Da Brat revealed that a young Kirk Frost (pre-Rasheeda) gifted her with twenty $100 bills with his name and number on each one ‘begging’ her to call him.

She admits she waited a few days, but once she reached out to him she got money and a car out of the deal.

Kirk Frost, Rasheeda’s husband, used to be the ‘man’ back in the day. Way before y’all started referring to him as ‘milkdud,’ Kirk Frost was a real life BALLER around Atlanta and he apparently used his money and influence to woo Da Brat!

Kirk Frost, Rasheeda’s husband, before they were married when I first met him….He wrote his name and number on 20, 100 dollar bills and begged me to call him. Not begged me, but asked me to call him. And wrote his name and number on the front and back of each one.

Da Brat also reveals that she got a lot out of the relationship, including a new car!

I got a Lincoln Navigator, I got quite a few things. Maybe throughout the course, for a little while.

What do you think about DaBrat’s ‘flashback’ tea?