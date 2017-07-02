Remy Ma graced the press room prior to her performance at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans last night (July 1, 2017).

The popular rapstress expressed how excited she was to be attending her first Essence festival and how it’s great to see so many talented woman performing on one night.

Remy Ma also revealed that the title of her forthcoming solo album will be called ‘7 Winters & 6 Summers’ and explains the story behind the title.

More photos + watch Remy Ma’s press room interview below…

VIDEO: Remy Ma Talks Solo Album & More at 2017 Essence Festival

Remy Ma on why she chose to call her upcoming album ‘7 Years, 6 Summers’:

When I was incarcerated, I could not fathom counting the time and the years that they had given me. I was given 8 years with 5 years post-supervision, which was technically 13 years and I just couldn’t find myself counting like that. When I left, my son was 7 years old, so to count to 8 or 13 was just like crazy to me. So I would count based on what I saw outside my window. Out of my little window, I would see green, which would mean it was Summer… or bare trees, which meant it was Winter. So if it was green outside and it was like 2010, I was like… ‘just 4 more Summers to go’… Ultimately by the time I was released, I had did 7 Winters and 6 Summers…

Just FYI, the album doesn’t have a set release date yet but it’s coming…

Are you looking forward Remy Ma’s new album?

Photos: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival