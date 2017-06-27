The inaugural NBA Awards on TNT were held last night (June 26, 2017). Hosted by Drake, the show celebrated top performers from the 2016-17 season and honored other NBA luminaries.

Attendees included: Jada Pinkett Smith, Monica Brown, Chris Tucker, Dominique Wilkins, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, 2Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Nick Cannon, Fabolous, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Gray and many many more.

Drake’s date for the evening was Bay Area sports writer Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.

Grant Hill and Tamia

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Gayle King (L) and former NBA player/tv personality Charles Barkley

Dominique Wilkins, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Laticia Rolle, and Shaquille O’Neal

Monica Brown

Dikembe Mutombo

Naomi Campbell

(L-R) NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson, NBA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Bill Russell, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dikembe Mutombo

The list of NBA Awards winners are below:

NBA Most Valuable Player: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Rookie of the Year: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

NBA Most Improved Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

NBA Defensive Player of the Year: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

NBA Sixth Man Award: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

NBA Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets NBA EXECUTIVE-VOTED AWARD

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year: Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors PLAYER-VOTED AWARDS

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

NBA Sportsmanship Award: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets COMMUNITY AWARD Season long NBA Cares Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics FAN-VOTED AWARDS

Performance of the Year: Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Winner of the Year: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver Nuggets

Dunk of the Year: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta Hawks Assist of the Year: Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant vs. Indiana Pacers

Block of the Year: San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston Rockets

Best Playoff Moment: Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant vs. Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of The Finals

Best Style: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder SPECIAL NBA AWARDS HONORS

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics legend

Sager Strong Award: Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs

Hustle Stats Award: Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets

Jr. NBA Coach of the Year: Carrie Berran of Eagan, Minn.

Photos: Getty Images for TNT