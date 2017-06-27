The inaugural NBA Awards on TNT were held last night (June 26, 2017). Hosted by Drake, the show celebrated top performers from the 2016-17 season and honored other NBA luminaries.
Attendees included: Jada Pinkett Smith, Monica Brown, Chris Tucker, Dominique Wilkins, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, 2Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Nick Cannon, Fabolous, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Gray and many many more.
Drake’s date for the evening was Bay Area sports writer Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.
Grant Hill and Tamia
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Gayle King (L) and former NBA player/tv personality Charles Barkley
Dominique Wilkins, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Laticia Rolle, and Shaquille O’Neal
Monica Brown
Dikembe Mutombo
Naomi Campbell
(L-R) NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson, NBA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Bill Russell, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dikembe Mutombo
The list of NBA Awards winners are below:
NBA Most Valuable Player: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Rookie of the Year: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Most Improved Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Defensive Player of the Year: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
NBA Sixth Man Award: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
NBA Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets
NBA EXECUTIVE-VOTED AWARD
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year: Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors
PLAYER-VOTED AWARDS
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
NBA Sportsmanship Award: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
COMMUNITY AWARD
Season long NBA Cares Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
FAN-VOTED AWARDS
Performance of the Year: Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana Pacers
Game Winner of the Year: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver Nuggets
Dunk of the Year: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta Hawks Assist of the Year: Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant vs. Indiana Pacers
Block of the Year: San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston Rockets
Best Playoff Moment: Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant vs. Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of The Finals
Best Style: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
SPECIAL NBA AWARDS HONORS
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics legend
Sager Strong Award: Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs
Hustle Stats Award: Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets
Jr. NBA Coach of the Year: Carrie Berran of Eagan, Minn.
Photos: Getty Images for TNT