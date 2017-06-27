Baby Mama Drama! Keshia Knight Pulliam Refuses To Allow Visitation Until Ed Hartwell Pays Up + Wants Him Jailed For Contempt…

NEWSFLASH! Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell are still battling it out in court over baby Ella.

The former Cosby Kid is playing hard ball when it comes to her baby daddy and she recently filed a new motion demanding that Hartwell is jailed for contempt of court because he still hasn’t caught up with his child support payments.

TheJasmineBrand is reporting that Rudy Keisha Knight-Pulliam is accusing her estranged husband of screwing her out of child support for their newborn daughter and has returned to court to plead with the judge to LOCK HIM UP!

Here’s the backstory: Earlier this month, Knight-Pulliam escorted Bill Cosby into court on the first day of his his trial – prior to the case being declared a mistrial due to the jury being deadlocked. Hartwell filed docs after seeing his ex in the news with Cosby accusing her of being in contempt of court. He said by Keisha traveling out of Georgia it interfered with his visitation time with Ella. He explained he only gets to see his daughter, Ella Grace, twice a week for one hour and demanded the judge find Keisha in contempt of court and order he gets a make-up visit with his daughter ASAP. Hartwell also sought his ex to cover his legal bills for this. Keisha responded, stating that he hasn’t seen his daughter because he refused to pay the 50% cost imposed by the court for each visit.

I have to interject right here and say that this story is sounding more and more like a bitter baby mama who just wants a check and I would hope that Keisha is way above that!

TJB reports that Keyshia explains that Hartwell is supposed to “pay a week in advance”, but he failed to do so.

[Sidebar: I guess that’s why there are so many fatherless children these days because greedy mother’s require them to pay to see their kids. I know… I know… support has to be paid but should a father (or mother) be kept away from their child because they don’t have the means to “pay in full”? *sigh* But I digress.]

But wait… there’s more:

Keisha also accuses her ex of filing the groundless motion for contempt for the sole purpose of harassing and disparaging her, which she alleges he has done since the onset of this case. Further, she claims Hartwell has cancelled his scheduled visitation with his daughter two days later due to him having other plans. She argues she lost money due to his cancellation of the visitation. Keisha demands the judge not find her in contempt but is seeking for Hartwell to be found in contempt of court and sanctioned for filing a frivolous motion.

Sadly, this case will probably drag on for 18 years. I don’t see it ending amicably but who knows, miracles happen everyday.

