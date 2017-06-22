Another day, another scandal goes viral.

This week, it’s Southern University that’s involved in the chatter as a video of it’s former homecoming queen and an alleged faculty member began circulating the web.

Southern University officials are looking into reports that a sexually explicit video posted online involved a university employee and student.

Social media is still ablaze about the situation as the participant in the freak/sneaky video was reportedly verified as former Miss Southern University, Shanice Sam.

The clip, which has been removed from the adult site in question, features a man and a woman having sex.

While that’s a fairly normal occurrence these days, Alumni and students took to social media this week to express frustration that participants were alleged to be a well-known graduate student (Shanice Sam) and a very married student affairs vice-president Brandon Dumas.



As previously stated, the net has been buzzing about this scandal all week and Southern University Alumni have even spilled tea on via their Facebook group:

We have seen the link, and believe that the parties involved are a high-level university administrator, married with children, a former Miss Southern, current graduate student who works in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, and on university soil. Even if the parties verbally deny being involved, it warrants an investigation with both parties being placed on administrative leave.

a screenshot of Miss University smiling for the cam was captured…

Southern University has received reports regarding a private video posted and shared online allegedly involving a university employee and/or student. Because of implications that a cyber-crime may have occurred, we take matters like this very seriously. It is our aim to provide a positive environment that is conducive to learning for our students and one that is supportive of faculty and staff in carrying out the University’s mission. To that end, we advise and caution our students and employees on the importance of data security as well as the ramifications of their conduct on social media. We will continue to take every measure to ensure that our students and staff understand that we want to ensure their safety and well being both on campus and online.

Southern University has issued the following statement regarding the situation:

While the university has described the video leak as a ‘cyber-crime,’ there is no indication that law enforcement is involved at this time and it appears to be an internal investigation with the school.

Meanwhile, the streets are still buzzing about the scandal and it’s now being rumored that it may have been the WIFE who actually leaked the video!

