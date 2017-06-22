Pic of the Day! Kim Porter & Sarah Chapman Support Diddy’s ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ Screening… (PHOTOS)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs poses with his lovely daughters and their hot moms, Kim Porter and Sarah Chapman as they came out to support ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’.
The music mogul posted the image above with the caption”: ‘#familyfirst #cantstopwontstop’.
All photos tell a story and many feel that a juicy one is written all over Kim’s face.
[Sidebar: The only person missing from that “family” portrait was Cassie… but I digress.]
While Diddy’s baby mamas all seemed to get along for the cameras, others who came out to support his upcoming movie project included Wiz Khalifa, Usher, Gucci Mane, 112, Mario Winans, Madonna & More.
More photos + video below…
Diddy & Lil Kim
Mario and Usher
Madonna and Diddy
For the record, Diddy also posted a photo with all of his kids included:
VIDEO: Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story is scheduled for release on Apple Music June 25, 2017.