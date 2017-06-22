Pic of the Day! Kim Porter & Sarah Chapman Support Diddy’s ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ Screening… (PHOTOS)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs poses with his lovely daughters and their hot moms, Kim Porter and Sarah Chapman as they came out to support ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’.

The music mogul posted the image above with the caption”: ‘#familyfirst #cantstopwontstop’.

All photos tell a story and many feel that a juicy one is written all over Kim’s face.

[Sidebar: The only person missing from that “family” portrait was Cassie… but I digress.]

While Diddy’s baby mamas all seemed to get along for the cameras, others who came out to support his upcoming movie project included Wiz Khalifa, Usher, Gucci Mane, 112, Mario Winans, Madonna & More.

More photos + video below…



Diddy & Lil Kim

Can't stop won't stop movie [email protected] this was an amazing film I truly was inspired I got to go 10xharder after watching this BadBoyRecords is a great example of resilience A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT



Mario and Usher



Madonna and Diddy

For the record, Diddy also posted a photo with all of his kids included:

#familyfirst #cantstopwontstop A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:22am PDT



VIDEO: Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story is scheduled for release on Apple Music June 25, 2017.