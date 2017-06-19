Reverend Al Sharpton posed with his daughters Dominique and Ashley yesterday to send a special father’s day message yesterday (June 19, 2017).

A few hours prior to the conservative post above, Sharpton almost broke the internet with a selfie that quickly went viral.

The honorable reverend hit the net in the pre-dawn hours to share an innocent message about his day’s plans but soon became the hottest topic on the net with his latest selfie pose.

Details below…

In his initial Father’s Day post, Rev. Al posted a mirror selfie that included a full body back shot. He offered his day’s schedule which included an early morning workout.

Many began commenting on Sharpton’s dramatic weight loss, stating:

Seeing the 62-year-old civil rights activist in such casual attire clearly caught everyone off guard. Whatever the case, Rev. Sharpton’s selfie has been placed in internet history (along with his others).

What do you think of Sharpton’s selfie?

Hot? Or Nah?