Xscape will be smattered, smothered & covered all over your tv this fall as there are not one but TWO docu-dramas in the works.

I told y’all a few months back that Kandi Burruss and her fellow Xscape band mates were working on a show with Mona Scott Young (click HERE if you missed that).

[READ: Xscape & Jermaine Dupri At Odds Over TVOne Documentary… (Official Statement)]

As you know, Jermaine Dupri and former RHOA producer Carlos King, sold their version to TVOne and now Kandi has pulled a few strings and gotten her’s picked up by Bravo!

Details below…

The all girl R&B super group is currently filming around Atlanta and the show will air on Bravo this fall.

TMZ reports that the show will premiere in November so it can piggyback off of ‘RHOA’ viewership.

The show will follow all 4 members — Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott — as they reunite to prepare for their first performance in over 20 years which takes place at Essence Festival later this month.

VH1’s mega-producer Mona Scott-Young, of the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise, is executive producer for currently unnamed Bravo show.

Will you be tuning in to see how the ladies of Xscape are handling their reunion?