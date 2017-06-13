Dekalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann is still in hot water after his May 6th arrest for indecent exposure at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

A police officer reportedly saw Mann expose himself, then he fled on foot when the officer identified himself and turned his flashlight on Mann (click HERE if you missed that). Mann was apprehended about a quarter-mile away after leading the officer on a foot chase through the streets of Midtown Atlanta.

[READ: Mugshot Mania – Dekalb Sherriff Issues ‘Self-Imposed’ Suspension After Indecency Arrest…]

After public outcry and calls for him to resign, Mann issued a self imposed suspension over the Memorial Day holidays, but clearly that wasn’t enough.

Now the Governor of Georgia has stepped in with an executive smack down!

Govorner Nathan Deal issued an executive order yesterday to suspend Mann from office for 40 days after an investigation into his arrest for allegedly exposing himself, then running from police in Piedmont Park.

According to the AJC , the governor’s investigative committee relied on the incident report, as well as statements from the arresting officer, Mann and Mann’s attorney to issue their own suspension.

Deal suspended Mann for a shorter period than the 60-day maximum allowed under state law. The 40-day suspension was recommended by an investigatory committee made up of two sheriffs and Attorney General Chris Carr. The suspension with pay doesn’t end Mann’s legal ordeal. He faces a July 7 trial in trial in Atlanta Municipal Court, and he’s also being investigated by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, which could suspend or revoke his license. A revocation of Mann’s license would result in his removal from office. Mann pleaded not guilty but hasn’t provided an explanation. He previously has said he will clear his name.

Under state law, governors have the power to suspend sheriffs up to 60 days, extend that suspension by another 30 days, order another investigation by the GBI and request that a district attorney initiate proceedings to remove the sheriff from office.

