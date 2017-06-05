Noelle Robinson, the daughter of actor Leon Robinson and super model Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, recently celebrated her high school graduation.

Wow! Seems like just yesterday Noelle was in performing in the “Dream Kids” Christmas event at Walmart but in actuality, that was almost 7 years ago. *sigh* Time flies. But I digress.

This was a huge benchmark year for several ‘housewives’ kids as Nene Leakes son Brentt Leakes (click HERE if you missed that) and Sheree Whitfield’s daughter, Kaleigh Whitfield (click HERE for photos), were also members of the class of 2017.

Noelle graduation from Georgia Cyber Academy with all “A”s and her mom shared the good news online.

Check out photos + video from Noelle’s graduation celebration below…

There she is!!! Our little @noellerobinson #graduation Very proud #daddy & #mom @cynthiabailey10 #gca2017 A post shared by "LEON" ROBINSON (@wwwjustleon) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Congrats to Noelle on her benchmark achievement!