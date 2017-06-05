Quick Quotes: Kandi Burruss Reveals She Almost Quit #RHOA Because of Phaedra & Porsha’s Lies…

Quick Quotes: Kandi Burruss Reveals She Almost Quit #RHOA Because of Phaedra & Porsha’s Lies…

Reality Show Alert! Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Land Wedding Special on BET…

Reality Show Alert! Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Land Wedding Special on BET…

Keshia Knight Pulliam Arrives to Court With Bill Cosby… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Keshia Knight Pulliam Arrives to Court With Bill Cosby… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)