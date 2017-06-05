Comedian/Actor Mike Epps recently posted a copy of his handsome mugshot to reflect on how far he’s come.

Epps hit Instagram this past weekend to share a lengthy heartfelt post with his followers about how he spend 2 years in jail on a drug charge in Chicago back in 1989, but now he’s successful, loving life and grateful that he made it out alive.

Details below…

Dayum! Mike Epps mugshot could almost rival Jeremy Meeks… But I digress.

The popular comedian shared the image of his City of Indianapolis mugshot with a scribbled notation of “You Can Too!” along with the following caption:

This mug shot from 1989 where I did 2 years in the Marion county jail in block 4U ,for tryin to be in the streets,lost tryin to find my self selling drugs ect ,I Look at this pic to remind me that I made out of the flames of hell through the grace of God.i lost a lot of friends to death and life in prison, I mean great brothers so iam forever greatfull !I never been everybody’s favorite but I been one his 😊Growing up poor hustling in the street all you do is take losses ups and downs ,and that prepared me for this life That living now whitch is a fantasy for a real black.man rather you on top or the bottom it’s hard for a black man ,#neverfold #fuckem #standforsomething #richinfaith #comegetdemtixlol 😂😂#lookintomyeyes #neverwillyoubrakeme #realunderdogg #inevertrytobethetuffguy #neverpunkdown #Naptown #neverrat