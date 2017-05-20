Ooooh chile… this Mo’Nique blackballing story is getting deeper and deeper!

About a week ago, the comedian/actress went viral after telling Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry AND OPRAH to all ‘s*ck her d*ck’ (if she had one).

[READ: Shots Fired! Mo’Nique Blasts Black Hollywood Elite During No Holds Barred Comedy Set… (VIDEO)]

After a slew of media backlash, Mo’Nique hit the net to say that she meant what she said and said what she meant (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, Mo’Nique is offering some clarity about exactly where her beef started with Oprah and in a recent hour long rant on Periscope, she reveals her bitterness has more to do with some underhanded things Oprah did regarding her family members than the movie “Precious”.

Watch full juicy video below and grab snacks because it’s a long watch…

Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks went LIVE on Periscope the other day with a detailed story about her history with Oprah.

VIDEO: Mo’Nique Explains Oprah Beef & More (LIVE on Periscope 5/18/17)

In the video above, Mo’Nique describes how Oprah contacted her after her academy award win to let her know that the brother, Gerald Imes, wanted to come on her show and address allegations that he’d molested Mo’Nique while they were growing up.

Mo’Nique states that while she didn’t want any parts of being on the show, she figured she wouldn’t stand in her brother’s way (because people change, etc.).

Meanwhile, Mo’Nique says she and Oprah shared a heart to heart conversation during that call, which resulted in them sharing tales of family issues (Mo’Nique was estranged from her mother), and commiserating over things that your own blood will do over money and fame.

Fast forward a few weeks later and Oprah did the show with Mo’Nique’s brother Gerald (the one who molested her), and she also invited Mo’Nique’s Mother, Father and other brother.

Oprah apparently did all of this unbeknownst to Mo’Nique and when Mo’Nique found out she felt hurt and betrayed.

Mo’Nique goes on and on during the live video about how she confronted Oprah about it and that she didnt get the response (or apology) she felt she deserved. Meanwhile, Mo’Nique says that her family is in shambles over the incident and she goes on to explain how conflicted she is over her mother being involved.

For the record, I honestly believe EVERYTHING Mo’Nique is saying about Oprah but it’s clear Mo’Nique has been harboring this resentment for years and it’s eating her alive!

What’s that saying about holding onto anger?? Oh yeah… its “like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die”.

Oprah has moved on and is living happily every after while Mo’Nique is still stuck in 2010.

The best thing that could happen in this situation is that Oprah will sit down with Mo’Nique and give her some kind of closure. But since it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, Mo’Nique needs to find a way to get over it and move on.

Maybe Iyanla should get involved and attempt to “fix” this.

What do you think about Mo’Nique’s statements about Oprah?