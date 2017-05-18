Elite Noel, the little sister of Keyshia Cole and Neffeteria Pugh is on the rampage online this week.

While Neffe is fresh off of the “Iyanla: Fix My Life” train, her family is still very much in disarray… at least according to Elite.

Elite hit the net last night to offer an extensive diatribe about her ‘gutter snake’ sister and spills even more tea about their never ending family drama.

Elite recently hit the net with the following statement about her big sister:

Elite referred to Neffe as a ‘nasty file gutter snake up out the hood’ (I’m sure she meant “nasty VILE guttersnipe’ but you get the hint) and accused her of keeping her niece Breanna (Neffe’s daughter) away from her.

She also clarified her statements with a 2nd long winded post:

I swear this family is always in some drama… *sigh*

What do you think about Elite’s online rant?