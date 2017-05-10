Well for those of you wondering whatever happened to the fashionable tow truck driver, he’s happily married with a brand new baby!
Details below…
Walter shared the photo above of his growing family a few weeks ago with he following announcement…
Jackson, who has a son by a previous relationship, now shares a daughter with his lovely bride. The family posed for a group shot recently as they dined at a local restaurant.
Jackson also shared several photos of his adorable daughter, Amirah online…
Congrats to the happy couple!
I wonder if Kenya has sent a gift?