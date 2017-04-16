Janet Jackson Shares First Photo Posing With Son + Wissam Al Mana Spotted Enjoying Parental Visit… (PHOTOS)

Janet Jackson recently shared a first look at her adorable baby boy!

Miss Jackson, who is rumored to have recently spit from her husband, Wissam Al Mana, took to Instagram with her very first public photo posing with new born son, Eissa.

On a related note, Janet’s split from her billionaire hubby seems to be pretty amicable, as he was also spotted spending a bit of QT with their son this past weekend.

Wissam Al Mana was spotted joyfully playing with his newborn son in a London park.

Adorable!

A source recently revealed to E News that Janet “is getting her strength back and feeling well. She has so much help around her, so that has alleviated stress. She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy.”