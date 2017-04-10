Former ‘Apprentice’ star and current White House senior staff member Omarosa Manigault, 43, shared the photo above online as she celebrated her wedding this past weekend.

Omarosa married Pastor John Allen Newman, 61, at the Old Post Pavilion in Donald Trump’s Washington DC Trump Hotel, which was followed by an African-themed reception held in the Presidential ballroom.

The former reality star turnt political maven donned a long flowing, light pink wedding gown and her diverse guest list included Lynne Patton (former Trump SVP), Ben Carson (Secretary of Housing and Urban Development), Katrina Pierson (senior political analyst), Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan (Real Housewives of The Potomac)

Check out a few photos from the nuptials and Omarosa’s African themed reception below…

Omarosa and her new hubby toast their union!

Phaedra Parks shares a moment with the new bride…

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan (Real Housewives of The Potomac) also shares a photo of the bride & groom:

Reality stars Phaedra Parks &Charrisse Jackson-Jordan strike a pose.

After the lavish ceremony, Omarosa and her wedding party donned traditional African attire for the reception:

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photos: Twitter/IG